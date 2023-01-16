Police are working to identify a man who was pulled out of the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

Detectives recovered the body from the canal near to Bramley Fall Wood Park at 9.05am on Leeds on Sunday, January 15.

The man, who was described as elderly, was found with a single key and an A-Z map book.

He had a bald head with white hair on both sites, stubble on his face and was found wearing a beige zipped up waist length jacket, beige scarf, a blue jumper with a red and green diamond-type design on, a brown belt, beige trousers, brown leather gloves, green socks and a green and brown checked shirt with a gold metal wristwatch.

The body of a man was recovered from the canal near to Bramley Fall Wood Park in Leeds. Photo: Google

West Yorkshire Police have today released images of the items he was found with in the hope someone can identify him.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of Leeds CID said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out into the circumstances of the man’s death and at this time we are treating the death as unexplained.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in Bradley Fall Wood Park area this morning or overnight and who may have seen this male.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who recognises the description of this man to come forward and provide assistance."

West Yorkshire Police have released these images in the hope someone recognises them and can help identify the man.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Greatorex, of Leeds District CID, added: “As you can see in the pictures, this man had a set of keys with a ‘Terrano Filter’ keyring and an Eterna Matic 1000 watch.

