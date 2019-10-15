Brazen criminal who wore 'It's-a me' t-shirt in mugshot jailed for Yorkshire burglary

A brazen criminal who wore an 'It's a me' t-shirt in a mugshot has been jailed.

Andrew Horsman, 37, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment at York Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 11th 2019, after being convicted of one count of burglary and one count of fraud.

Shortly after 11am on October 8th, Horsman entered an area of the university campus to which only students have authorised access.

Once inside, he removed a purse from an unattended bag before removing the bank cards and replacing the purse.

Horsman went on to use one of the cards to buy groceries at a store within the city.

The offence was investigated by PC Lee Ward of North Yorkshire Police’s newly implemented Expedite Team and Horsman was arrested on the 10 October after being identified from CCTV footage.

He was charged later that night and remanded in custody for court the following morning where he subsequently pleaded guilty before being sentenced.

PC Ward said: “Unfortunately, we see all too often the devastating impact that such crime can have on its victims.

“It is, therefore, very satisfying that someone like Horsman, who has deliberately targeted the city’s students, has been given a jail sentence for his crime.

“I hope that his conviction will act as warning to other criminals that we will not tolerate such crime in York and will act quickly to tackle their offending.

“The technology and investigative resources that police have at their disposal is improving all the time and if you do prey on our communities, there is a very good chance that we will catch you and put you before the courts.”