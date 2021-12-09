Bridlington the latest town in area to sign up to new anti-crime initiative

Bridlington Police Station.

DISC is an information-sharing app used nationally by retailers and law enforcement agencies in more than 500 UK towns and cities.

It will be used by businesses in Bridlington to share information about offenders and potential criminal activity, and follows similar schemes in Hull, Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in partnership with Yorkshire Coast BID, the Bridlington Crime Prevention Group has secured funding for this scheme for three years.

A police spokesman said: “Collaboration is key to crime reduction, and retail crime is no different.

“Theft from retail premises can seriously affect businesses, particularly smaller ones. The scheme will allow business owners and police to communicate in an effective way about crimes and concerns in the area.”

Chair of the Bridlington Crime Prevention Group, PCSO Beverley Feirn, said: “This will be of great benefit to the retail community and I hope this is the first of many similar schemes.

“We have also recently received funding for a drugs dog which will assist local officers on warrants in the area.

“Drugs dogs are a high-visibility way of identifying people who may be carrying or supplying drugs in the area, and it is this sort of crime that can lead to others, such as theft, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

“These incorporated methods of dealing with retail crime and associated issues increase the ways in which we can tackle areas of concern within our communities.”