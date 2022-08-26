Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Knight, 36, from Doncaster, attacked his victim and left her with injuries that one officer called "some of the worst I have seen during my career".

The attack took place in March of this year in the seaside town of Cleethorpes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knight was convicted of grievous bodily harm and sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday, August 26.

Gavin Knight, 36, from Doncaster, attacked his victim and left her with injuries that one officer called "some of the worst I have seen during my career". He has been jailed for more than 10 years at Grimsby Crown Court.

He was jailed for ten years and six months.

Officer in the case, DC St Quinton of Grimsby CID, said: “Firstly, I would like to commend the victim for their incredible bravery and resilience throughout the investigation.

“This was a planned and sustained attack by a brutal thug and it cannot have been easy for the victim to come to terms with their injuries.

"These horrific life-changing injuries were some of the worst I have seen during my career and have affected the victim both physically and mentally.

“I sincerely hope today’s substantial sentence can provide the victim with some sense that justice has been served, and this dangerous man is off the streets.

“I would also hope this sentence of more than 10 years gives other victims of violence faith that this will not be tolerated and that we will leave no stone unturned in getting justice for victims of this type of offence.