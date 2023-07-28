The sisters of a man who killed their elderly parents in a horror knife attack during a “psychotic episode” say they believe broken mental health services contributed to the deaths.

Sally and Lucy Andrews told a sentencing hearing for James Andrews, known as Duncan, that their parents – retired builder Bryan Andrews, 79, and nurse Mary Andrews, 76 – may still be alive if their brother had been properly diagnosed and treated for his mental health problems.

Sally Andrews told Sheffield Crown Court how she and her family spent two years trying to get appropriate treatment for her brother, now 52, as his behaviour became increasingly irrational.

The court heard how this culminated on November 27, 2022 at Mr and Mrs Andrews’s detached home in Terrey Road, Totley, Sheffield, when their son killed them in what was described as frenzied attack during a “psychotic episode” using a German bayonet.

Undated family handout photo issued by South Yorkshire Police of James Duncan Andrews who will be detained at Rampton Special Hospital "without limit of time" after he previously admitted manslaughter of his parents Bryan Andrews, 79, and Mary Andrews, 76 by reason of diminished responsibility

The court heard how Mrs Andrews suffered 82 stabs wounds and her husband also had multiple injuries.

A judge was told that Andrews said to officers who arrested him using a Taser to restrain him: “I just killed my mum and dad.”

David Brooke KC, prosecuting, told the court that Andrews later said he had been hearing voices for months and that “God had made him do what he had done”.

Sally Andrews read a victim personal statement to the court, saying: “We weren’t made victims on November 27, we have been victims of a broken health and social service for at least two years, if not more.

The Andrews family home in Totley, Sheffield

“Medical letters my brother received outline some of the failures, stating he ‘fell in between services’, that he ‘remained on waiting lists’.

“Then there was the poor liaison with him, no regard for the family that were encouraged to support him and no return of calls.

“We believe this very much contributed to the outcome on that fateful day.”

Ms Andrews said: “Where were the mental health team or epilepsy liaison team?”

And she added: “In the absence of these professionals our family paid the ultimate price.

“My parents sacrificed their lives so he could get a diagnosis of a ‘serious mental illness’ – something we had been trying to get them to acknowledge for some time.”

Ms Andrews said “On the day our parents died we also lost our brother following an act that, we were told, he was unlikely to be in control of.

“An act that broke the trust we had in him and has rocked the foundations of the life I and many others have shared with him.”

Both sisters told the court they were very concerned for the safety of their children if their brother was ever released.