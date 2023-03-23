News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
47 minutes ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
1 hour ago M1 closed in both directions in Sheffield
2 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary

Bungling disqualified driver tried to evade capture by driving onto recovery truck – before both were taken by police

A disqualified driver tried to evade capture by driving onto a recovery truck – before both were taken by police.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT

LCC enforcement action officers were originally dealing with reports of an abandoned, uninsured car on council land in Beeston, Leeds.

In an attempt to avoid its removal and disposal, the car was driven onto the smaller of the two recovery trucks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, in the rush to move it, officers said “the driver had perhaps forgotten that they were disqualified from driving both vehicles”.

Most Popular
Bungling disqualified driver tried to evade capture by driving onto recovery truck – before both were taken by police
Bungling disqualified driver tried to evade capture by driving onto recovery truck – before both were taken by police
Bungling disqualified driver tried to evade capture by driving onto recovery truck – before both were taken by police

"Our Neighbourhood policing team attend, seize both vehicles and summons the driver to court”, West Yorkshire Police said.

The post has since gone viral on Facebook with many in disbelief at the recovery operation.

"Had to look at the photo twice before I realised”, one said.