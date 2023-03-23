A disqualified driver tried to evade capture by driving onto a recovery truck – before both were taken by police.

LCC enforcement action officers were originally dealing with reports of an abandoned, uninsured car on council land in Beeston, Leeds.

In an attempt to avoid its removal and disposal, the car was driven onto the smaller of the two recovery trucks.

However, in the rush to move it, officers said “the driver had perhaps forgotten that they were disqualified from driving both vehicles”.

"Our Neighbourhood policing team attend, seize both vehicles and summons the driver to court”, West Yorkshire Police said.

The post has since gone viral on Facebook with many in disbelief at the recovery operation.