Burglar spotted hiding in Christmas tree by police dog as three arrested
On December 22, PD Benson and his handler PC Terry Davidson attended reports of a burglary in progress at a property on Fretson Green in Sheffield.
It is believed that the suspects had removed the locks from the doors to gain access and with officers containing the building, it was Benson’s job to find where the suspects were hiding.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Straight to work, PD Benson indicated one suspect to be hiding in Christmas trees in an upstairs room, a second in an alcove behind a door and third in the loft!
“Two men aged 33 and a 46-year-old man remain in police custody arrested on suspicion of burglary.
“Great work PD Benson.”