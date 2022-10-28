Burglar threatened two teenagers at knifepoint during terrifying home invasion

The two 18-year-old victims were studying for their A-Levels in their bedrooms at home in Ranmoor, Sheffield, when Dane Shaw broke in and made his way upstairs.

He burst into each teen’s room, threatening them with a knife.

Shaw, formerly of Slingsby Place, Sheffield, demanded they hand over their valuables.

Dane Shaw of Slingsby Place, Sheffield, was found guilty of aggravated burglary and sentenced to 13 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, October 28. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he realised he could not find anything of significant value, he made the teenagers call their father and threatened to harm them.

The father was only moments from home and, upon his return, confronted Shaw – who was still threatening the teenage victims.

A short tussle followed, with Shaw fleeing the scene with a quantity of cash, jewellery and a mobile phone.

He was later identified by the teenagers and charged with aggravated burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Leigh Fontana from Sheffield CID said: “Shaw demonstrated absolutely no regard for the victims in this case, who were understandably terrified at being threatened with a knife in their own home – a place where they should feel safe and secure.

“While the two victims were 18-years-old, in this context they were children who were subjected to violence and threatening behaviour.

“When Shaw realised he couldn’t find anything of significant value to steal, he made them call their father and he told him he would harm the children if he wasn’t told where he could find more valuable items.

This is despicable behaviour and must have only added to this family’s fear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Fontana added: “Shaw continued to deny his crimes and the matter was put before a jury.

"He was found guilty of aggravated burglary and now faces a lengthy custodial sentence.

“I am indebted to the victims in this case who have supported our investigation and provided strong testimony in court. Burglary is never a victimless crime – it has a significant impact that can be long-lasting and incredibly damaging for its victims.

“Thankfully the victims in this case were not seriously injured, but the fact remains that Shaw used a knife to instil fear and that could have had devastating consequences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad