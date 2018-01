Leeds Rhinos player Brad Singleton has called on fans for their help after his home was burgled.

The prop forward told Twitter followers today that burglars took his car after breaking into his house and stealing the keys between midnight and 5am.

The white Volvo XC60, registration FV67 GTY, was described as having "very distinctive" branding.

Supplied by Global Autocare, it has stickers bearing the company's name running along each side and on the rear.