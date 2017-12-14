Burglars stole car in Scarborough then crashed it into tree within minutes

Burglars stole the keys to a car from a house in Scarborough then crashed the vehicle within minutes of making their getaway.

The thieves smashed a window at the home in Overgreen View, Burniston, to get inside yesterday lunchtime.

The car was stolen from Overgreen View, Burniston. Picture: Google

Then they took the keys to the owner's car parked, which was on the driveway, and drove off in it.

North Yorkshire Police said they were alerted to the theft of the silver Vauxhall Astra just before 12.10pm.

And within minutes they received another call from a member of the public who said the car had crashed into a tree in Barrowcliff Road, Scarborough.

Two men were seen leaving the vehicle and heading in the direction of Colescliff Road.

It is though that one of the men may have received a head injury during the collision.

Yesterday's burglary is one of a number of similar break-ins to have taken place in the area.

Scarborough Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Graeme Kynman said:“We understand that incidents such as burglaries are incredibly upsetting for home owners, particularly at this time of year and we are working to ensure the individuals responsible for these crimes are found, arrested and held to account for their actions.

“I would appeal to all residents – please make thieves lives difficult by ensuring you secure your properties and make sure all windows and doors are locked. Don’t leave valuable items such as x-boxes, ipads, phones or car keys on display. Residential properties are being targeted, with offenders favouring these types of items, so its advised to keep them out of view.

“I appeal to anyone who has any information which would assist our investigation to contact Scarborough Investigation Hub and share that information.”

Phone 101, select option 2, ask to speak to Scarborough Investigation Hub and quote reference 12170222453 to pass on information.