A murder investigation has been launched after a car collided with a crowd of people outside a Yorkshire home.

At 2.06pm on Wednesday December 27, emergency services were called to College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, following reports of violence and disorder.

As the call was underway, a car collided with a group of people.

A 46-year-old man died at the scene and numerous others are injured, with one person in a serious condition in hospital.

The man’s next of kin has been informed and is currently being supported by officers, police said.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and another man, aged 55, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both are in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Andrew Knowles said: “We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.

“We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries. We’ll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned.

"If you have any information which could assist enquiries, please report this to us either online or by calling 101. We are also keen to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage. The incident number is 459 of 27 December.