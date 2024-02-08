Bus driver who killed Saskia Bets in Yorkshire told prison sentence could be increased

Jonathan Eaves, 25, was jailed for four years and eight months at York Crown Court last month after he caused the crash which claimed the life of 27-year-old Saskia Bets.

The Attorney General is considering whether judges should review the sentence, after it was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme by a member of the public.

The fatal collision happened in January 2021, when Eaves was driving a bus with no passengers on the A19, just south of Easingwold.

Saskia Bets was 27 when she was killed in a crash with the bus driven by Jonathan Eaves

When he was attempting to overtake a cyclist, he clipped the handlebars and then swerved into the path of the oncoming Audi, driven by Ms Bets.

North Yorkshire Police investigators said the cyclist would have been visible to the bus driver for more than 30 seconds prior to the collision, as wearing a hi-vis jacket, a rucksack displaying reflective stripes and his bike had a flashing light on the back.

Eaves, of Preston, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in December. The following month he was jailed and disqualified from driving for six years and four months.

In a statement released after the sentencing, Saskia’s family said they were “pleased” Eaves had been imprisoned but “there is no punishment that would do justice”.

“No sentence time would have been long enough for the damage and pain Jonathan Eaves has caused our family,” they added.

“We as Saskia’s partner, sister and parents would like to thank everyone who responded to the incident after Jonathan Eaves drove his bus into her.

“Unfortunately their efforts could not save her life that day, but it demonstrates the goodness of mankind.”