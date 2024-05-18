Bus full of passengers involved in crash as driver of car taken to hospital with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses or video footage following a serious crash between a bus and car in Yorkshire.

The crash in Mytholmroyd on Friday night left the driver of a car with life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened on Burnley Road between Mytholmroyd and Luddedenfoot shortly after 11pm and involved a Honda Civic car and a Volvo double decker bus, police said.

The car was travelling in the direction of Todmorden when it collided with the bus which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including serious head injuries.

The bus was carrying 16 passengers at the time of the collision, none of whom are believed to have suffered serious injuries according to police.

The driver of the bus suffered a head injury which is not thought to be life threatening.

