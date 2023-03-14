A teenage pupil at a Yorkshire school is seriously ill after potentially taking an unknown substance.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We received a report that a student had become unwell at Caedmon College in Whitby at 12.10pm Monday 13 March.

“Officers attended and the student was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including the possibility of an unknown substance having been ingested.

Caedmon College, Whitby

“Three males, all aged in their teens, have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They have since been released on police bail.

“Police are urging people to respect the privacy of the student and not to share any footage of the incident on social media.

“In the meantime, witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad