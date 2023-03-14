News you can trust since 1754
Caedmon College, Whitby incident: Pupil at Yorkshire secondary school 'seriously unwell' after taking unknown substance

A teenage pupil at a Yorkshire school is seriously ill after potentially taking an unknown substance.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:05 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:06 GMT

North Yorkshire Police said: “We received a report that a student had become unwell at Caedmon College in Whitby at 12.10pm Monday 13 March.

“Officers attended and the student was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including the possibility of an unknown substance having been ingested.

Caedmon College, Whitby
“Three males, all aged in their teens, have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They have since been released on police bail.

“Police are urging people to respect the privacy of the student and not to share any footage of the incident on social media.

“In the meantime, witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

“Please quote reference number 12230045465 when passing information.”