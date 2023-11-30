‘Calculated criminals’ jailed after stealing more than £200,000 worth of farming equipment

Two men have been jailed after more than £200,000 of farming equipment was stolen from sites across Yorkshire.

Tomas Staukauskas, 32, and Mantas Palionis, 31, were described as ‘calculated criminals’ as they were jailed at Hull Crown Court on November 21.

Humberside Police launched an investigation after officers found a car which had been identified on September 30 as taking part in thefts from farms. Staukauskas, of Beverley Road, Hull, was arrested after a short chase while a large number of GPS devices were found inside the car.

The devices were wrapped in tin foil to stop them from being detected. While carrying out a warrant at Hull’s Abbey Street, where Palionis lived, officers discovered a van which had been stolen in Cambridgeshire in 2022, and GPS signal jamming device. The van had false place and officers also discovered a number of other false plates inside the home.

The keys from the stolen vehicle were found to have been hidden in a cupboard inside the address and, subsequently, Palionis was arrested.

An exhaustive investigation found Staukauskas had visited a storage unit and moved multiple items from his car to inside the storage container. More GPS devices were found inside the unit.

Both men pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft. Palionis also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance, drug driving and aggravated vehicle taking. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Staukauskas also pleaded guilty to knowingly entering the UK in breach of deportation order. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Andrew Green from Humberside Police’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “Palionis and Staukauskas are calculated criminals, who carefully planned ways to try and evade arrest and conceal their offending. Their crimes will have undoubtedly had an impact nationally, leaving farmers without vital equipment that they need to do their jobs.

“This was a complex case that involved work from multiple teams across the force as well as colleagues from North Yorkshire Police, and I would like to thank each, and every person involved for their efforts throughout the investigation.

“I hope this serves as a stark reminder to people that we take all reports of rural crime incredibly seriously. The theft of agricultural GPS receivers continues to be a local priority for our Force and we will not tolerate anyone who thinks it is okay to target our farmers in this way.”

Inspector Mark Earnshaw, from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force said: “The theft of GPS systems is highly disruptive to farming operations, given the delays in replacing stolen kit. As well as this it also carries huge financial implications for members of rural communities at a time when we are all feeling the pressures associated with the cost of living.

“This positive result shows our close working relationship with neighbouring police forces and highlights that there are no borders, even across vast open countryside.

“As part of our work on this operation we shared information and intelligence with other police forces. This particular result was down to the tenacity and attention to detail of one particular North Yorkshire Police analyst that plotted the movements of the suspect’s vehicle which resulted in the arrests and recovery of the GPS systems.

“I’m delighted to say that this member of staff has received a police commendation for their outstanding work on this operation.“

NFU Vice President David Exwood said: “Highly organised gangs of criminals have continued to plague the British countryside, stealing expensive GPS equipment, livestock, high-value farm machinery, as well as trespassing on private land.

“It is very good news that these criminals have been convicted and GPS units have been recovered. We commend the hard work of the National Rural Crime Unit and police rural task force teams across the country.