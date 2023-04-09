All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Callow Drive shooting: Man, aged in his 20s, killed after shooting in Yorkshire

A man has died after a shooting in South Yorkshire.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST

Emergency services were called to Callow Drive in the Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield shortly after 1.30am on Sunday, April 9.

A man in his 20s was found was serious gunshot injuries.

He died at the scene. A forensic post mortem examination will take place in due course.

A man has died after a shooting in the Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield. Photo: GoogleA man has died after a shooting in the Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield. Photo: Google
A man has died after a shooting in the Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield. Photo: Google
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge said: “Incidents of this nature understandably cause significant worry and concern among our communities, and we’ve had a number of specialist resources in the area since the early hours trying to piece together what happened.

“In the early stages of a murder investigation, enquiries progress at pace as we gather as much information as we can about the incident and who may be involved. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to urge anyone out there who might know something to come forward.”

There is an increased police presence in the area.