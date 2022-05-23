The man was travelling in a stolen car which struck another vehicle on Canal Road in Frizinghall shortly after midnight today. The road has remained shut for most of the morning.

West Yorkshire Police said: "At 12.05am today, officers on patrol on Bradford Road, Idle, sighted a vehicle which had been reported stolen. The driver failed to stop for the police and a pursuit was authorised.

"At 12.10am, the vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Canal Road, Bradford, at the junction with Gainsby Lane.

Canal Road, Frizinghall

"One occupant of the vehicle made off from the vehicle and enquiries are ongoing to locate this person.

"The other two occupants were taken to hospital. One is being treated for potentially life changing injuries.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the events surrounding it. They would also like to speak to anyone who saw someone, who was potentially injured, in the Canal Road area.

"Information can be passed to police via 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting log 6 of 23 May.