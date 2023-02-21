An arson investigation has begun after a Yorkshire youth centre was set alight.

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire were called to the Canterbury Youth Centre on Arum Street around 8.30am on Monday, February 21.

They found smoke pouring from the roof before it erupted into flames.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control within an hour.

Investigations then revealed it to be arson.

West Yorkshire Police are now conducting a criminal investigation.

The fire damage was so severe the centre is now set to be demolished later this week due to its instability and dangerous condition.

It had been shut for a few years and was already earmarked for demolition.

Station Manager Michael Fox, from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The place had been subject to quite a bit of vandalism and anti-social behaviour since it shut, and this fire has now caused further damage.

“We worked together with Bradford Council about the precarious situation the building is now in, and they are now making it safe ahead of it being pulled down.”

A Bradford Council spokesperson added: “The decision to demolish the building had already been taken prior to this fire and work had taken place to prepare for that. We will now spend the next couple of days making the building safe and then begin demolition. We expect the demolition to be complete within the next three weeks.