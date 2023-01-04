Car being chased by police flips as passengers hospitalised and man arrested

Enquiries are ongoing following the serious crash in the Bradford area.
The incident took place at about 11.47pm on Baildon Road near Pasture Road on Tuesday (January 3) after a silver car overturned, police said.
A number of people have been taken to hospital after the crash according to police.
A man from the car was arrested on suspicion of driving and drug driving offences.
Emergency services remain on scene with road closures in place as recovery and investigation work takes place.
Closures are expected to be in place for a number of hours, police said.
The vehicle involved was being pursued by police at the time of the collision and a referral has been made to the IOPC.