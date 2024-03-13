Car flips into field after serioulsy injuring 78-year-old man in Yorkshire hit-and-run
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a 78-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Northallerton High Street. The crash happened at around 8.15pm on Tuesday (Mar 12) and is believed to involve a black hatchback, which drove away after hitting the man.
Shortly after, officers attended another crash on nearby Scholla Road, and two people were arrested in connection with the crash on the High Street.
A statement from the force said: “The 78-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
“Did you see what happened? Or do you have any dash-cam footage which may have captured the collision or the events leading up to it?
“A short time later, our officers attended another collision on Scholla Lane involving a vehicle that had flipped into a field. Two occupants from the car were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop in connection to the collision on the High Street.
“They remain in custody for questioning.”
North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team is dealing with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12240044571.