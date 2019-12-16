Car smashed into truck after driver dazzled by bright sunlight

A car smashed into a truck after a driver was "dazzled by bright sunshine."

It happened on Sunday, December 15 in Colburn in North Yorkshire.

Officers from the Roads Policing Group shared the incident on social media, warning drivers to slow down if they cannot see because of sunshine.

Police said: "Rule 237 of the Highway Code says that drivers need to slow down or pull over if they are 'dazzled by bright sunlight'.

"This driver failed to and hit a stationary truck in Colburn earlier today.

"Thankfully no injuries but it could have been much worse. Please take care when driving."

The Highway Code 237 is part of the 'driving in adverse weather conditions' section of the Code.

It states: "Keep your vehicle well ventilated to avoid drowsiness.

"Be aware that the road surface may become soft or if it rains after a dry spell it may become slippery.

"These conditions could affect your steering and braking. If you are dazzled by bright sunlight, slow down and if necessary, stop."