All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Car smashes through hedges after attempting to evade police in pursuit amid farm burglary

A car smashed into a hedge in Yorkshire after a police pursuit following a farm burglary.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 13th Jul 2023, 08:03 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 08:03 BST

Police said suspects tried to steal from a farm in the North York Moors.

In a social media update, NYP said: “Acting on intelligence, our roads policing officers were already deployed around the Whitby area last night.“At about 2am today, a report came in from a farmer who had just disturbed a burglary in progress. He challenged a suspect in the farm yard, who ran off.“We immediately made towards the area, and officers soon spotted a car in suspicious circumstances near Castleton.“A stinger was deployed, but the vehicle continued driving on wheel rims, on the wrong side of the road, until it finally left the road while trying to make a turn, and came to a stop in hedges at the side of the A171.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two men were caught by officers as they ran from the vehicle, and both arrested on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving.

Most Popular
Two farm burglars arrested after police pursuitTwo farm burglars arrested after police pursuit
Two farm burglars arrested after police pursuit

They remain in custody while enquiries continue, police said.