Car smashes through hedges after attempting to evade police in pursuit amid farm burglary

Police said suspects tried to steal from a farm in the North York Moors.
In a social media update, NYP said: “Acting on intelligence, our roads policing officers were already deployed around the Whitby area last night.“At about 2am today, a report came in from a farmer who had just disturbed a burglary in progress. He challenged a suspect in the farm yard, who ran off.“We immediately made towards the area, and officers soon spotted a car in suspicious circumstances near Castleton.“A stinger was deployed, but the vehicle continued driving on wheel rims, on the wrong side of the road, until it finally left the road while trying to make a turn, and came to a stop in hedges at the side of the A171.”
Two men were caught by officers as they ran from the vehicle, and both arrested on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving.
They remain in custody while enquiries continue, police said.