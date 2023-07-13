Car smashes through hedges after attempting to evade police in pursuit amid farm burglary

In a social media update, NYP said: “Acting on intelligence, our roads policing officers were already deployed around the Whitby area last night.“At about 2am today, a report came in from a farmer who had just disturbed a burglary in progress. He challenged a suspect in the farm yard, who ran off.“We immediately made towards the area, and officers soon spotted a car in suspicious circumstances near Castleton.“A stinger was deployed, but the vehicle continued driving on wheel rims, on the wrong side of the road, until it finally left the road while trying to make a turn, and came to a stop in hedges at the side of the A171.”