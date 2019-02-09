Carjacking victim attacked: Police release e-fit of suspect

Have your say

Police investigating a carjacking in Bradford have released an e-fit image of a suspect.

The victim was attacked and his car was stolen after he stopped and got out of the vehicle on Tennis Avenue, Bradford.

One man then pushed past him and got into the driver’s seat of the car.

A second man then got into the passenger seat.

As the victim attempted to get back into his vehicle he was kicked by the second man

The victim was then hit by two other men and the car was taken.

It was driven along Tennis Avenue and later found abandoned.

The robbery happened at 6.30pm on Saturday January 12, but police only released details today (Sat Feb 9).

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190021133