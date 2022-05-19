Police have now revealed the identity of the man who was found dead in a park in Sheffield last week.

Officers were called to Manor Fields Park, off City Road in Sheffield, after a member of public discovered a body at around 5am on May 12.

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed the body was that of 34-year-old Carlo Giannini, who was originally from Italy but had moved to the city.

Carlo Giannini died from a stab wound, police have revealed

A post mortem confirmed he died from a stab wound.

Police have issued a photo of Carlo, but also two CCTV images showing his final moments leading up to his death. It is hoped the images will help witnesses or people who saw Carlo leading up to his death come forward and help the investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at about 5.05am on Thursday (12 May) by a member of the public to report that they had found the body of a man while walking in Manor Fields Park, off City Road.

CCTV image of Carlo in the lead up to his death

"Carlo Giannini, age 34, originally from Italy but who had moved to Sheffield, was found by a post mortem to have died from a stab wound. His family are being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy is please respected at this awfully difficult time.

"Officers have since launched a murder investigation. An 18-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on a suspicion of a number of offences. One of these is murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are keen to speak to more witnesses who may have seen or heard something which could help them in the lead up to Carlo’s death. They are releasing this CCTV image from the night of last Wednesday (May 11) which shows Carlo entering Manor Fields Park in what could be the moments leading up to his death.

"The photo was taken at about 11.05pm. If anybody believes they saw Carlo around this time saw where he went or anybody else in the area at that time near to him we would love to hear from you."

CCTV image of Carlo in the lead up to his death