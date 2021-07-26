Police want to speak to this man in connection with the burglary

The pensioner was asleep at his home in Wood Lane, Stannington, near Sheffield, when the burglar struck at around 11.45pm on June 18.

The offender broke into the home and searched the property before taking cash from inside.

Police have now released CCTV footage of the man they would like to speak to.

Do you recognise this man?

Investigating officer Hannah Goodwin, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “The victim in this case is an elderly man, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

“He and his family have naturally been left distressed by the incident, in which an unknown offender has searched through personal belongings whilst his victim was asleep.

“Burglary can have a significant impact, more so when the victim is vulnerable – if you can help my enquiry, please get in touch.”