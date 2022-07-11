Cats left coated in mysterious 'deadly tar’ in spate of ‘poisonings’ in Yorkshire

Several cats in the Horsforth area of Leeds appear to have been poisoned by a mysterious tar-like substance, the RSPCA said.

While all the incidents have taken place in the Horsforth area, the RSPCA says cat owners across Leeds should keep a watchful eye on their pets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cat called Buzby sadly had to be put to sleep after her health declined over a six-week period after she came home covered in the ‘tar’ in April.

Cats have been seen covered in the mysterious tar-like substance

Buzby returned to her home at Grove Road in Horsforth on several occasions with her fur coated with a dark tar-like substance.

Initially Buzby was able to wash the substance off herself, but there was a noticeable change in her behaviour before she fell ill.

Her mouth became infected, she was drooling and fell into a state of lethargy - tell-tale signs of poisoning.

She was taken to the vets and although no toxicology analysis was carried out, the conclusion was she had been poisoned.

Buzby failed to respond to veterinary treatment and she suffered organ failure before she was put to sleep on May 24.

Several of the owner’s neighbours also reported their felines missing in recent weeks; one was covered in a similar unknown substance and another was found dead with what vets suspect was the result of chemical poisoning.

Inspector Adam Dickinson, who is investigating, said: “If owners see their cats licking at a tar-like substance on their fur then they need to take action quickly as it is dangerous.

“This poor cat’s health went downhill over six weeks. She developed ulcers on her tongue and in her mouth and throat, which led to her bleeding internally.

“The substance was obviously very toxic and acidic. They tried to clean it off at the vets and her fur fell off, which shows just how poisonous it is.

“From being a very active cat Buzby would just lay in her litter tray and only move for food, which she was struggling to eat as the substance had burnt the inside of her mouth.

“One of the lady’s neighbours described the material as being like marmite in texture and it has an absolutely foul smell to it.

“Whether there has been a spillage of some chemical in the area or not we don’t know. But it looks like the substance may have been thrown at the cats as it has been found on their paws and neck areas.”

The inspector asked that anyone with information about these incidents, or who have experienced similar issues with their cats, contact the RSPCA as soon as possible.

The RSPCA says it is difficult to determine if cases of poisoning are accidental incidents or deliberate. But poisoning an animal deliberately is a criminal offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Signs of poisoning include vomiting, appearing depressed or sleepy, and there may be uncoordinated movements, seizures and breathing difficulties.

Owners who suspect their pet has been poisoned should seek the help of a vet immediately and, if possible, take a sample of the suspected poison with them.

The RSPCA warning comes as the charity launches its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to help its rescue teams out on the frontline continue as the only charity rescuing animals and investigating cruelty