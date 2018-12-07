CCTV appeal after pensioner's purse stolen in York

Have your say

POLICE investigating after a pensioner's purse was stolen in York have released a CCTV image of of two people they want to trace.

The elderly woman's purse was stolen from her bag in the incident near Aldi in Huntington, York.

It happened between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday November 28, but police only released details today (Dec 7).

A similar attempt was made against another elderly lady at Aldi in Wetherby on Thursday (Dec 6).

Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV image is asked to contact Paul Fricker at North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12180222018.