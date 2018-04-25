CCTV appeal after shop window kicked and broken in Richmond

Police have issued a CCTV image of a group of people they want to trace after criminal damage was caused to a shop in a North Yorkshire market town.

A large window was kicked and broken in a shop on the corner of Finkle Street in Richmond just after 9.15pm on Saturday.

Now North Yorkshire Police is asking for the public's help in identifying those pictured in this CCTV image.

A spokesman said: "Officers want to speak to the three men pictured on the CCTV still, as they may have information that could assist the investigation into the incident."

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact email caroline.pugh1842@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Caroline Pugh.

Please quote reference number 12180068738 when passing on information.

