CCTV captures thief who stole 'high-value stamps' from family-run village shop in Yorkshire

The offender broke into family-owned Dale Stores in Birstwith at midnight on Friday August 5.

Police said: "They smashed a pane of glass and stole cash and a large amount of stamps with a high value.

The suspect on CCTV

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they have any information, saw anything suspicious or can identify the person recorded on CCTV.

"In particular, offices are asking local residents if they have any CCTV or dash cam footage of vehicles in the area at the time of the burglary.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 950 Fitzsimons.

"Please quote reference number 12220137553 when passing on information."

The Walwyn family and their staff outside the shop

Dale Stores is run by Matthew and Andrea Walwyn with the help of their daughter Rosie. The couple gave up their corporate careers and house in Harrogate to take over the shop, and last year were nominated for a Countryside Alliance award in recognition of the local produce they stock.