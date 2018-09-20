CCTV pictures after boy threatened with knife in Leeds

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife as he walked to school in Leeds.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify in connection with the robbery of the 15-year-old in John Charles Approach, Belle Isle, more than two months ago.

Police want to identify these people.

The boy was assaulted and threatened with a knife before his phone was stolen on July 17, police said.

Anyone who recognises the men or who has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact PC 3860 Joe Carlisle of Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13180351018 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.