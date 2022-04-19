CCTV released of suspect following 'unprovoked' attack at five-star Grand Hotel in York

North Yorkshire Police have now released a CCTV image of the suspect following the incident on April 9 at around 7.15pm.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured below or has information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1723 Bower, or email [email protected]
The five-star Grand was built in 1906 as the headquarters of the North Eastern Railway. The Grade II-listed building has been a hotel since 2010. It boasts a spa and cookery school.