Chainsaw-wielding thieves commit raid on Leeds jewellery shop in Seacroft Green Shopping Centre
West Yorkshire Police confirmed officers were sent to the Christopher Brown jewellery shop at Seacroft Green Shopping Centre in Leeds at around 11:39 am.
The suspects who committed the robbery were reported to be carrying chainsaws and then fled in a blue vehicle towards North Parkway, police said.
No injuries were reported and a scene remains in place while officers carry out further enquiries about the incident.
Pictures from the incident were shared on social media showing damage to the shop front and police at the scene.
In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the Yorkshire Post: “At 11.39am today (Wednesday) police were notified of an armed robbery at commercial premises at Seacroft Green Shopping Centre in Leeds.
“The caller reported the suspects were carrying chainsaws and had left the scene in a blue vehicle towards North Parkway.
“A scene is in place while further enquiries are carried out into the incident.
“No injuries have been reported.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage that will assist enquiries is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
“The crime reference is 13240097307.
“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”
