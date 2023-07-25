This is all that remains of house where one of history’s most tragic killings took place near Sheffield.

Workmen have today demolished the house on Chandos Crescent, in the village of Killamarsh, north Derbyshire, where four people died in September 2021, including three children.

The site where the work was carried out was today boarded up, with notices on the boards stating that the legal permissions to knock the building down had been given. Behind those boards could be seen a large yellow bulldozer, and the rubble that now remains where a house once stood.

The decision was made by the local authorities to take down the house where notorious killer Damien Bendall took the lives of children Lacey Bennett, John Paul Bennett, and Connie Gent, as well as Lacey and John Paul’s mum, his ex, Terri Harris.

Bendall was given a whole life jail sentence for the crime by a judge at Derby Crown Court.

North East Derbyshire District Council said the bereaved families had been consulted over the demolition, which started yesterday (July 20) and has been completed today (July 21).

Residents living on the same street told The Star they were glad to see the house gone.

Jack Ashbourne, who lives on the street, said he thought demolishing the house was the right thing to do, and that he understood only grass would be left in its place.

He said: “Of course it is still upsetting to hear about what happened there, and people don’t want to speak about it too much. But a lot of people still leave flowers there in memory of those poor people who died. They put them around the tree there.”

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s the best thing that could possibly be done, although I think it could have been done quicker. It’s been nearly two years.

“I understand they are going to make it into a garden, somewhere to remember the victims, and I think people will be happy with that.”

In a statement issued in June, the council said: “Following the tragic events 20 months ago, preparations are now underway to demolish 54 and 56 Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh. The relatives, residents and the local community have been consulted of the steps that the council now needs to take prior to the demolition.”

1 . Demolished The house on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, where four people were killed has been demolished. Pictured left is the police investigation in September 2021, and right, the scene today Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2 . Rubble The scene today at Chandos Crescent, following the demolition of the house where murderer Damien Bendall killed four people Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

3 . Boards The scene today at Chandos Crescent, following the demolition of the house where murderer Damien Bendall killed four people Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

4 . Bulldozer The scene today at Chandos Crescent, following the demolition of the house where murderer Damien Bendall killed four people Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales