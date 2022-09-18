Chesterfield Road in Sheffield closed after car flips and comes to rest on roof
A major arterial route in a Yorkshire city was closed after a dramatic car crash on Saturday afternoon (Sep 17).
Residents on Chesterfield Road in Sheffield came out of their homes after hearing a bang - and saw a small, red, four-door hatchback upside down.
The front nearside was caved in and all the airbags, front and rear, had activated. Debris on the road indicated it was travelling towards Homebase on the approach to Woodseats.
A resident said she believed everyone got out before the emergency services arrived and there were no serious injuries.
Police have been contacted for information.