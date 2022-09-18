News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chesterfield Road in Sheffield closed after car flips and comes to rest on roof

A major arterial route in a Yorkshire city was closed after a dramatic car crash on Saturday afternoon (Sep 17).

By David Walsh
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 8:39 am

Residents on Chesterfield Road in Sheffield came out of their homes after hearing a bang - and saw a small, red, four-door hatchback upside down.

The front nearside was caved in and all the airbags, front and rear, had activated. Debris on the road indicated it was travelling towards Homebase on the approach to Woodseats.

A resident said she believed everyone got out before the emergency services arrived and there were no serious injuries.

Most Popular

A car dramatically flipped and came to rest on its roof.

Police have been contacted for information.