Residents on Chesterfield Road in Sheffield came out of their homes after hearing a bang - and saw a small, red, four-door hatchback upside down.

The front nearside was caved in and all the airbags, front and rear, had activated. Debris on the road indicated it was travelling towards Homebase on the approach to Woodseats.

A resident said she believed everyone got out before the emergency services arrived and there were no serious injuries.

