Child injured and two dogs killed in Yorkshire after 'out of control' dogs escape from gardens

South Yorkshire Police have warned dog owners to secure their gardens after three incidents of aggressive animals escaping and attacking over the weekend.

In three separate incidents, two in Sheffield and one in Doncaster, a 15-year-old child was injured and two dogs being walked by their owners were killed by out-of-control dogs which had escaped from gardens.

Seven dogs were seized by police in just two days. Three of them were involved in the attacks above.

The force’s dog legislation officer PC Rachel Attwell said: “It goes without saying that no officer enjoys seizing a dog from its owner, or seeing that a dog is responsible for an animal or person’s injuries.

Dangerous dog

“We love dogs, I have dogs myself. We want to see them being enjoyed by families, loved and respected, but unfortunately a small minority of owners do not take appropriate action.

“This weekend three dogs escaped from their gardens and caused significant injury. A 15-year-old child suffered injuries in Sheffield, and required hospital treatment.

“A further two dogs, one in Sheffield and one in Doncaster, when innocently out with their owners enjoying a walk were attacked and left with injuries requiring veterinary treatment. Both dogs sadly died a short time later.

“The spring weather is finally on its way, and dogs may spend more time in the garden or out walking.

“Now is the time to check your fences, making sure they’re high enough to stop your dog jumping over, strong enough that they can’t fall down and also that there are no gaps or small spaces in which you dog could escape from.

“Garden gates should be secure and if you dog reacts to a person entering your property, a fixed lock that cannot be opened from the outside should be used.

“You as an owner are responsible for your dog’s actions, whether you are inside your home, your garden, or out in public. It is you as an owner that will face the consequences and be put before the courts.”

South Yorkshire Police work closely with animal charities to try and rehome problem dogs or address behavioural issues rather than destroy them. Owners can be made to attend dog care courses.

PC Atwell continues: “We continue to urge members of the public to report dogs in your area that you believe could pose a risk to people’s safety.

“If we are aware, we can offer help to the owner, work in partnership with the Blue Cross where support and training can be provided, but ultimately, we can protect and safeguard anyone living in the house, or in contact with the dog regularly, such as children.

