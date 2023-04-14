Child sex abuse Yorkshire: More than 500 years of jail time given to sex offenders as part of Operation Tendersea

More than 500 years of jail time have now been given to sex offenders convicted in a major investigation into child sexual abuse in Huddersfield.

It follows the conclusion of the latest trial in West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Tendersea investigation.

Operation Tendersea has been a long running West Yorkshire Police investigation focussed on the sexual exploitation and abuse of young girls in the Huddersfield area between 1995 and 2013.

The trial, which concluded at Leeds Crown Court on February 9, saw five men convicted for the second time after previously being jailed in earlier Operation Tendersea trials.

From left to right (clockwise): Mohammed Imran Ibrar, Abdul Rehman, Wiqas Mahmud, Mohammed Kammer and Nahman Mohammed. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Mohammed Kammer, 38, Nahman Mohammed, 3), Wiqas Mahmud, 42, and Mohammed Imran Ibrar, 38, from Huddersfield, and Abdul Rehman, 36, from Sheffield, had pleaded not guilty and stood trial in January and February 2023.

The five were jailed for a combined 28 years at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, April 13.

The men were found guilty of carrying out or facilitating the sexual abuse of a then young girl in the Huddersfield area between 2005 and 2010 with the abuse starting when the victim was just 14 years old.

Abdul Rehman, 36, from Sheffield, was sentenced to three years, nine months after being convicted of two offences of engaging in or facilitating a child sex offence and supplying drugs.

Mohammed Kammer, 38, from Huddersfield, was sentenced to a total of seven years, six months after being convicted of three rapes offences and a trafficking for sexual exploitation offence.

Nahman Mohammed, 37, from Huddersfield, was sentenced to a total of seven years after being convicted of two rape offences and trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Wiqas Mahmud, 42, from Huddersfield, was sentenced to a total of six years, three months after being convicted of a rape offence.

Mohammed Imran Ibrar, 38, from Huddersfield, was sentenced to a total of five years (minus 502 days) after being convicted of Sexual assault and a rape offence. His sentence with time deducted was three years six months.

The men’s trial had been delayed from 2020.

Trials for Operation Tendersea began in 2018 and have resulted in the conviction of 42 men, some of whom have been tried more than once during the court process.

April‘s convictions mean a total of 505 years, six months in prison have now been handed down to those convicted during the court process.

DCI Ian Thornes of Kirklees Police, said: “Operation Tendersea has been a major investigation into what has been truly evil sexual abuse committed against young females in the Huddersfield area.

“The fact that the courts have now given more than a combined 500 years in prison to the men who committed these offences speaks volumes about their sheer depravity.

“In case after case we have heard how those involved regarded their victims as objects to be used and then trivially discarded with no regard whatsoever to their welfare.

“These were vulnerable young teenage girls who endured utterly sickening offences committed by persons who demonstrated standards of behaviour which means they are not fit to walk the streets.”

He added: “Police and partners have worked hard to deliver justice for these women over several years, but this long journey could never have begun without them having the courage to come forwards and report these offences.“Their determination has resulted in sex offenders who considered themselves above the law now finding themselves judged by it, and spending many years behind bars.“I want to thank them for their determination in supporting these prosecutions and empowering the police, CPS and partners to act.“Officers who have worked on this complex investigation have deep admiration for the bravery they have shown.”

