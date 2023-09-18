Child sex offender jailed for six years after 'lengthy period' of abuse during Covid lockdown

A child sex offender has been jailed for six years after admitting a series of offences over a ‘lengthy period’ which began during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Lee Webster was jailed at Teesside Magistrates Court in July where he admitted 13 charges including sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activities. The offences came to light after a member of the public made a complaint on behalf of the child victim last summer, Cleveland Police said.

Officers from the force’s child abuse and vulnerable adults units (CAVA) put safeguarding and support measures in place for the victim and the family while the investigations took place, and have now praised the victim for their bravery.

The complaint alleged Webster, 39, had abused the youngster over a lengthy period of time beginning ‘some years before’ the complaint was made. As well as being jailed for six years, Webster will also be put on the sex offenders’ register and be subject to stringest conditions when he is releaed. He has also been given a life sexual harm prevention order and restraining order.

Detective Sergeant Claire Baker, from Cleveland Police’s CAVA unit, said: “The victim was extremely brave to report this and dealt with the circumstances and lengthy investigation extremely well. They are a real inspiration and I share the family’s immense pride in them. I hope today’s result will bring a degree of comfort and I wish them all well.”

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Waterfield added: “Webster carried out his despicable and systematic abuse over a long period of time, beginning around the initial lockdown period. As soon as we were made aware of his offending my specialist officers began their detailed enquiries while ensuring the victim and family were supported and kept updated.