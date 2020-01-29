Children injured after school bus crashed into barber's shop in South Yorkshire

A number of children have been injured when a school bus crashed into a barber's shop in Sheffield.

About 25 children were on board the single-decker bus when the collision happened on Handsworth Road at around 7.50am on Wednesday.

The scene of the bus crash in Sheffield. PA photo.

Emergency services have said none of the children were seriously injured in the crash.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Fire engines from Parkway, Central and Dearne fire stations responded to the incident at around 7.50am on Wednesday morning.

"It is thought that around 25 children were on board the bus at the time of the collision.

"A small number of children have suffered minor injuries but most are unharmed."

A bus crashed into a barber shop in Handsworth this morning. Photo from The Star.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman added: "Officers are currently on the scene in Handsworth Road, Sheffield, following reports that a school bus has collided with a shop.

"There are no reports of serious injuries, however emergency services will remain at the scene to secure the building."

Parents who believe their children were on board the bus have been asked to collect them, if required, from a fire service training centre on Beaver Hill Road.