News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Children's play area in Yorkshire vandalised as 'No Kids' is daubed in graffiti

Graffiti daubed on a Yorkshire play area has sparked an outcry from residents.

By Joe Gerrard
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 6:00 am

East Riding Council said the graffiti in the Browns Way play area, in Beverley, which included ‘No Kids’ sprayed on a slide and male genitalia, had been removed.

A council spokesperson said: “The graffiti at the play area was removed on Wednesday (September 14), the same day it was reported to us.”

It comes as locals spoke of their disgust online after the graffiti was found there on Tuesday evening.

Most Popular

Graffiti on the play area in Beverley

One of those commenting claimed the culprits were a group of teenage boys.

They said: “Disgraceful behaviour by a group of teenage boys spotted early this evening spraying obscenities at Browns Way park. I’m appalled and disappointed they think it is ok to do this to a little park frequently used by young children and toddlers.”