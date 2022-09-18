Children's play area in Yorkshire vandalised as 'No Kids' is daubed in graffiti
Graffiti daubed on a Yorkshire play area has sparked an outcry from residents.
East Riding Council said the graffiti in the Browns Way play area, in Beverley, which included ‘No Kids’ sprayed on a slide and male genitalia, had been removed.
A council spokesperson said: “The graffiti at the play area was removed on Wednesday (September 14), the same day it was reported to us.”
It comes as locals spoke of their disgust online after the graffiti was found there on Tuesday evening.