Children's play area in Yorkshire vandalised as 'No Kids' is daubed in graffiti

East Riding Council said the graffiti in the Browns Way play area, in Beverley, which included ‘No Kids’ sprayed on a slide and male genitalia, had been removed.

A council spokesperson said: “The graffiti at the play area was removed on Wednesday (September 14), the same day it was reported to us.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as locals spoke of their disgust online after the graffiti was found there on Tuesday evening.

Graffiti on the play area in Beverley

One of those commenting claimed the culprits were a group of teenage boys.