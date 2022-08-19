Chilling video shows moment Thomas Nutt dragged wife's body across field in suitcase

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cold-hearted Thomas Nutt, 46, is seen in the footage dragging the wheeled suitcase out of the home he shared with Dawn Walker, whose body was stuffed inside.

Just days earlier, he had callously killed her on their wedding day just hours after they exchanged vows. His trial heard he then broke her bones to stuff her body into a suitcase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV footage released by police after his sentencing shows Nutt then returning to the garden to try to cover the wheel tracks up in the mud.

Dawn Walker, who was killed and stuffed into a suitcase by her new husband Thomas Nutt, within hours of their wedding.

Her body was later found near a child's play park by neighbours who were searching for Dawn after Nutt had reported her missing.

Other CCTV footage released by West Yorkshire Police shows Dawn - still in her wedding dress - return from the pub with Nutt where they had celebrated their nuptials.

It was the last time she was seen alive as Nutt beat and strangled her to death that night.

He then darted off to Skegness to enjoy what should have been their honeymoon alone before returning to 'dump her body like rubbish', Bradford Crown Court heard.

Thomas Nutt, 46, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, West Yorkshire, who was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering his wife Dawn Walker.

He was branded 'the most selfish person I know' but Dawn's heartbroken youngest daughter as he was jailed for life at the court after being found guilty of murder.

Speaking after sentencing on August 19, detective inspector Amanda Wimbles of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Dawn Walker's family have been left absolutely devastated by her death in such violent circumstances. This has been a dreadful crime, especially given the couple had only recently married.

"The prosecution and police rejected Nutt's admission of manslaughter and always believed murder was the offence he should rightly stand trial for. Our thoughts continue to be with Dawn's family, who have shown great dignity and strength through what has understandably been a devastating time for them.

"No verdict or sentence will bring Dawn back to her family. I hope however, that in getting justice they can begin to move forward with their lives. We encourage any victims of domestic abuse or coercive and controlling behaviour to come forward and report it to one of our specialist Safeguarding officers, who will listen and provide the necessary support."

In a statement, read out in court, Dawn's eldest daughter Codie said: "Losing our mother, sister, daughter, nanna and auntie has had a huge impact on our lives. There are no words to describe how it feels for us every single day, waking up knowing what this person did to her, it is truly heart breaking for each and every one of us.