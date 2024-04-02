The incident happened over the Easter weekend near Larpool Viaduct on the former railway line between Scarborough and Whitby, now a Sustrans path.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed an assault to come forward. It happened at around 8.30pm on 30 March when a man riding a cycle assaulted another man who was walking along the Cinder Track with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know that a member of the public intervened in the incident and we are also appealing for this key witness to come forward.

Cinder Track at Larpool Viaduct

"Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nathaniel Stott, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.