Cinder Track: Man walking with family is assaulted by cyclist on old railway path along Yorkshire coast
The incident happened over the Easter weekend near Larpool Viaduct on the former railway line between Scarborough and Whitby, now a Sustrans path.
North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed an assault to come forward. It happened at around 8.30pm on 30 March when a man riding a cycle assaulted another man who was walking along the Cinder Track with his family.
“We know that a member of the public intervened in the incident and we are also appealing for this key witness to come forward.
"Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nathaniel Stott, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
"Please quote reference 12240055291 when passing on information.”