A teenage boy attacked in an incident at a house in Harrogate has now died and a 16-year-old has been charged with murder, police have confirmed.

The incident happened on Claro Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox from North Yorkshire Police said: “North Yorkshire Police are, sadly, able to confirm that the teenage boy who was seriously injured in an incident at Claro Road, Harrogate, in the early hours of Sunday 19 February, died in hospital on the afternoon of Tuesday 21 February.

“I can now confirm that the enquiry has been declared a murder investigation. North Yorkshire Police will not, at this stage, be taking steps to name the victim, however, our thoughts are very much with his family and friends.

Claro Road, Harrogate

“A large enquiry team has been formed to progress the investigation, this includes specialist officers who will offer support to the victim’s family.

“I am aware that that significant information is being shared on various social media platforms, I would ask members of the public to respect the privacy of affected family members and refrain from speculating on the personal information of the victim at this difficult time.

“A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted murder on Monday 20 February and appeared in court on Tuesday 21 February. He was remanded in custody to appear again on 14 March.