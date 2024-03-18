Claudia Lawrence: Missing Yorkshire chef's mother releases BBC Sounds podcast on 15th anniversary of disappearance

2024 would have marked Claudia’s 50th birthday, as she was 35 when she was reported missing after failing to turn up to a shift at a University of York canteen on March 19 in 2009. The last contact anyone had with her was the previous evening.

Nobody has ever been charged in relation to Claudia’s case, which North Yorkshire Police are treating as a murder investigation.

BBC York presenter Elly Fiorentini has recorded a series of interviews with Joan Lawrence, of Malton, as part of the podcast series that is now available to download, called Claudia Lawrence: A Mother’s Story.

In the episodes, Mrs Lawrence speaks about the pain of not knowing what happened to her daughter, who lived alone in the Heworth area of York.

Police arrested or interviewed nine people and even submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service, who did not proceed with charges as there was deemed to be insufficient evidence.

Mrs Lawrence also reveals in the podcast that she hopes that Claudia’s home, which the family still owns, can be put to good use for the local commmunity. She also criticised police as lacking a ‘human side’ despite she and her former husband Peter, who has since died, being allocated their own family liaison officers at the start of the investigation.

Ms Fiorentini said: “I got to know Joan in the year after Claudia went missing. I started to build a relationship with her. Trust has been vital to any work I have done with Joan and because I work in BBC local radio that one-to-one relationship has always been maintained.

“Claudia’s 50th birthday was in February and it is 15 years of not knowing what happened to her daughter so Joan has found this year particularly difficult. This series of interviews has been an emotional journey.

“Here’s a mum who just wants to know where her daughter is. Joan shares things about her own life which we have never heard before.”

BBC Radio York and Humberside audio executive editor Rob Dowell added: “This series demonstrates how BBC local radio can connect with the people behind a story in a really personal way.

“The way in which Joan opens up and speaks as a mum really comes to the fore because of the knowledge, understanding and trust which has been consistently built by the BBC Radio York team over the past 15 years.”