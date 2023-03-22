News you can trust since 1754
Co-op ram raid: Police appeal for information after van is used in ram raid on store

Police are appealing for information after a van was used to ram raid a Co-op store.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:59 GMT

The incident happened at around 1.40am on March 21 on Harpers Parade in Hartburn, Stockton. A grey Transit van was used to smash into the shop and steal the cash machine, which was later found nearby. A second business on the row of shops was also damaged to due to the incident. Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “A significant amount of damage has been caused to the store front. Another business on the same row of shops has also been subject to damage as a result of the incident. The ATM machine was located on Darlington Road at the junction of Hartburn Village shortly after the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 052923. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Damage caused to the Co-op in the ram raid.
