Coastguard joins search for missing Hull student Libby Squire

The Coastguard is aiding the hunt for missing student Libby Squire by searching the River Hull, Humberside Police said.

Police are searching for the missing Hull Student

Detective Superintendent Simon Gawthorpe said: "There are a number of leads we are following up and I want to offer my thanks to everyone who has come forward with information, your help has been invaluable.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who may have been on Haworth Street, which is almost adjacent to Beresford Avenue, between 11.30pm and 12.30am as part of this line of enquiry, to understand Libby's movements that night.

"Officers will be conducting further house to house enquiries in the Beresford Avenue area, Haworth Street and around Beverley Road today and special constables will be out on patrol in the areas.

"We have specialist teams again out today carrying out searches and we are working with Humberside Fire and Rescue and the Coastguard, who will be around the River Hull."

Miss Squire disappeared late on Thursday night and police have said they are "extremely concerned" for her welfare.

She was reported missing after getting into a taxi outside the Welly Club on Beverley Road, Hull, at around 11pm on Thursday, and is believed to have got out of the vehicle a short while later near her home address on Wellesley Avenue.

Humberside Police said that she was then helped by a motorist who pulled over after spotting her on the street, with the force adding that the man in question has since contacted them and has "really helped out" with the search.

Miss Squire was last spotted on CCTV on Beverley Road, near to the junction with Haworth Street, at around 11.45pm on Thursday, the force added.

Police urged people living in that area to check their gardens and outbuildings in case Miss Squire had taken shelter.

Anyone who was driving around the area between 11pm Thursday night and 3am Friday morning and has dash cam footage was also asked to come forward by contacting 101.