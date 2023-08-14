Coastguard rescue made more challenging by inconsiderate parking in Whitby

Whitby Coastguard Team has urged people to ‘park sensibly’ after a number of cars parked outside designated parking areas made a rescue more challenging.

Whitby Coastguard Search and Rescue Team were called to an incident at Upgang Ravine on Friday, August 11, after a person fell on the slipway, resulting in a minor head injury.

The casualty was assessed by the local lifeguard team before being handed over to the continue casualty care from the on call Rescue Officers.

After thorough checks and initial care had been given, the casualty was then able to head off to minor injury’s with their partner to be checked further.

Whitby Coastguard Rescue Team has urgede people to park more considerately

The casualty at this point was in good spirits, however, the coastguard team always recommend having head injuries checked by a doctor, no matter how minor they may seem at the time.

A spokesperson for Whitby Coastguard Search and Rescue Team said on Facebook: “The location of todays incident at Upgang Ravine was more challenging than usual, due to the extreme amount of cars parked unauthorized in the area.

"We do appreciate that it is an accessible venue for many who cannot directly access the beach in other areas, however, cars that are parked out-with of designated parking areas cause danger and obstruction to emergency service vehicles that urgently need access, which in turn put people’s lives at risk.

“The venue needs 24hour access for ALL emergency services - the dangers surrounding the area are countless and Coastguard Vehicles, Ambulance, Fire Service and Police require full access at any given point.

“We are asking our local community and visitors to the area to please be aware of this, and to park sensibly and accordingly, it could be you that requires emergency help one day.