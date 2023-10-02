All Sections
Colton Road, Armley fire: Incident involving item being thrown through the window of a house in Leeds that lead to bomb scare and evacuation of residents is now being treated as arson

Yorkshire police received a report of an item being thrown through the window of a house in Colton Road, Armley - the incident that resulted in a bomb scare is now being treated as arson.
By Liana Jacob
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:01 BST

The report was made at 1.57am on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Leeds.

The incident caused a small amount of fire damage but was quickly extinguished without the fire service attending.

West Yorkshire Police are now treating it as arson.

Police tape. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
Police tape. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
Concerns were raised about the item used and a large cordon was put in place as a precaution for public safety while Army specialists attended the scene to examine it.

Homes in the surrounding area were evacuated and officers worked with the local authority to support residents while the incident had been brought to a safe conclusion.

An updated statement was made on Monday, October 2, 2023. A spokesperson said: “Army specialists have attended the scene and the item has been made safe and removed. The cordon and evacuation have now been lifted.”

People who had witnessed the incident or have any information that could assist the investigation are urged to come forward as detectives from Leeds District CID are investigating the incident. Those with any information should contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230544030 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.