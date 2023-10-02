Yorkshire police received a report of an item being thrown through the window of a house in Colton Road, Armley - the incident that resulted in a bomb scare is now being treated as arson.

The report was made at 1.57am on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Leeds.

The incident caused a small amount of fire damage but was quickly extinguished without the fire service attending.

West Yorkshire Police are now treating it as arson.

Police tape. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Concerns were raised about the item used and a large cordon was put in place as a precaution for public safety while Army specialists attended the scene to examine it.

Homes in the surrounding area were evacuated and officers worked with the local authority to support residents while the incident had been brought to a safe conclusion.

An updated statement was made on Monday, October 2, 2023. A spokesperson said: “Army specialists have attended the scene and the item has been made safe and removed. The cordon and evacuation have now been lifted.”