Officers removed the car from in front of the driveway of the home in Garforth, Leeds after a complaint.

Police had carried out enquires, but couldn't track the owner of the car, according to a social media post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Garforth team posted: "Officers attended at an address in Garforth this morning where a vehicle had parked across a drive to the point where the householder could not get their car out of the drive.

"Common sense at last": Drivers react after police remove car parked in front of driveway

"Officers carried out enquires but the owner could not be located so unfortunately the vehicle had to be removed."

The post attracted hundreds of comments from motorists and homeowners impressed by the swift action of the officers.

"Common sense at last", one said.

Another added: "I can imagine nearly everyone has had this problem at one point.