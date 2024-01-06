Concern for missing walker who 'avoids human interaction and steers clear of roads'

Police have issued an urgent appeal for a missing walker from Yorkshire – after extensive searches to find him have not been successful.

Andrew Iredale was last seen at his home in the village of Commondale in the North Yorkshire Moors at midnight on Thursday (Jan 4). The 67-year-old is a keen walker and has previously walked to York and Peterborough.

However, police are now extremely concerned for his safety, and are using extensive resources to try and track him down.

Andrew is described as a white man, slim build, 5ft 7 tall, with short grey hair and a large grey beard. He was last seen wearing a green fleece, a coat and trousers which are both camouflage and black leather boots.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Andrew is a keen walker who has previously walked to York and Peterborough. He often avoids human interaction and prefers to walk across fields to stay clear of roads.

“Police are becoming increasing concerned for the welfare of Andrew and are using extensive resources and specialist search tools to try and find him. Officers are now appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information or sightings which will assist them with their search.”