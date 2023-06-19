All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Concerns grow for missing Yorkshire woman Sophie Lambert as police conduct urgent house to house searches

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV footage in the search for a missing Harrogate woman.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:15 BST
Concerns are growing for her welfare and North Yorkshire Police are currently making extensive house to house enquiries to help find her.Concerns are growing for her welfare and North Yorkshire Police are currently making extensive house to house enquiries to help find her.
Concerns are growing for her welfare and North Yorkshire Police are currently making extensive house to house enquiries to help find her.

Sophie Rebecca Lambert, 22, was reported missing from her home in Starbeck at 10.10pm on Friday June 16.

Sophie was last seen by her family at 7.20pm before she left the house, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CCTV footage taken on the night she was reported missing shows her to be wearing dark trousers, a black top with a white adidas logo and dark shoes with a white sole.

Most Popular

She had her hair tied back and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid.

Concerns are growing for her welfare and North Yorkshire Police are currently making extensive house to house enquiries to help find her.

Police searches have continued today in the Nidd Gorge area with assistance from Search and Rescue.

Sophie is described as white, 5ft 3in with a slim build

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has a distinctive scar on her forehead which is likely to be noticeable.

If you have seen a woman matching Sophie’s description or photograph, call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999, quoting reference 12230110845